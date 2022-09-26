Special Perfomance This Friday

APPLE MUSIC LIVE will present a "Special Performance From Billie Eilish Live From The O2 Arena in London" this FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 30th at 7p (PT) on APPLE MUSIC. Its part of the celebration of the end of her sold-out global HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR.

To celebrate the performance, BILLIE sat down with ZANE LOWE for a conversation about returning to the road, the inspiration behind her live set, what performance means to her, and everything fans can expect from the show. Tune in to the interview this THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th at 10p (PT) on Apple Music 1.

Billie told her fans in a post: “I am so excited to bring the hAPPIER tHAN eVER world tour to APPLE MUSIC LIVE. This is my favorite tour I’ve ever done and you can watch the show this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th only on APPLE MUSIC. I can’t wait for you to see it!”

LOWE said, “This show is such a gift for BILLIE’s fans around the world who weren’t able to make it out to witness one of the best concerts of 2022 and also the perfect opportunity to revisit the excitement for those who did."

