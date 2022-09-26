Davis

Singer, songwriter and guitarist JAMIE DAVIS has signed a global deal with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE. Fresh off his success as co-writer on LUKE COMBS' current #1 single, "The Kind Of Love We Make," DAVIS has also had cuts with LILY ROSE, JENNA PAULETTE, LEITH LOFTIN and two other COMBS songs.

DAVIS began his career with his band, JAMIE DAVIS & SOUL GRAVY, and is currently a member of COMBS' touring team as a guitar tech.

“I couldn’t be happier to have RUSTY GASTON and BIG TOM [LUTERAN] on my team at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING," said DAVIS. "I’m glad to be working with the best publishing team in NASHVILLE.”

“JAMIE has an innate ability to channel his years of front man experience into thoughtfully crafted songs that resonate with music lovers everywhere," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING VP/Creative TOM LUTERAN. "There’s no limit to the amount of success JAMIE will find in NASHVILLE.”

