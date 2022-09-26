Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye

The second annual KISS BREAST CANCER GOODBYE benefit gala is set for OCTOBER 23rd at 6pm (CT) in NASHVILLE. Headlined by LOCASH, the show will also feature VICTORIA SHAW, COOPER ALAN and RUNAWAY JUNE.

Presented by the JOSEPH FAMILY FOUNDATION and benefiting the SUSAN G. KOMEN FOUNDATION, the evening will also feature a silent auction, and is held in memory of lives lost, those still fighting and survivors. Hosted by the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM, tickets are on sale now.

“The KISS BREAST CANCER GOODBYE GALA showcases some of NASHVILLE's greatest up-and-coming talent and world-renowned headliners," said JOSHUA DANIEL a development director at the KOMEN FOUNDATION. "I look forward to this night all year long and encourage anyone interested in attending to get their tickets now before it sells out.”

« see more Net News