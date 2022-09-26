Lizarraga (Photo: JerSean Golatt / NPR)

NPR's CODE SWITCH is adding another new co-host for "CODE SWITCH," veteran television news reporter LORI LIZARRAGA. The PHILADELPHIA-based freelance journalist, a former reporter at TEGNA NBC affiliate KUSA-TV (9NEWS)/DENVER and NEXSTAR NBC affiliate KGET-TV/BAKERSFIELD, will join GENE DEMBY and B.A. PARKER along with Senior Correspondent KAREN GRIGSBY BATES on the podcast.

"As a first-generation daughter of immigrants, I can't say enough what an honor and privilege it is to be joining the dedicated CODE SWITCH team at NPR," said LIZARRAGA. "For years, I have introduced myself as a 'race and culture reporter' when the truth is where there are people there is race and culture. This beat is in everything and the folks at CODE SWITCH have pioneered an entire award-winning show proving, year after year, diverse stories told by diverse people are essential for everyone. That's meant a lot to me as a CODE SWITCH listener and it means a lot to me now as I step into this incredible role as the newest host of CODE SWITCH alongside GENE DEMBY and B.A. PARKER. For me and for my family, I am so excited to bring my Latinidad and my passion for storytelling to CODE SWITCH and its loyal listeners."

"LORI brings an energy and passion to her reporting, and a broad interest in all kinds of stories that will really add to the range and depth in our coverage," said Exec. Producer STEVE DRUMMOND. "We're thrilled to have her on the team."

"LORI will add a fresh and exciting perspective to CODE SWITCH," said VP/Programming and New Content Development YOLANDA SANGWENI. "We're looking forward to her collaboration with GENE, PARKER, and everyone who works on this important show."

