Brice (Photo: Spidey Smith)

CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE performed the last show of his LABEL ME PROUD TOUR in SUGARLAND, TX on SATURDAY (9/24), and AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON fans were on hand to help him celebrate. The station worked with security and staff at SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE to surprise BRICE by showering him with 600 long-stemmed blue roses during his performance of "Soul."

A post on the station's website said the roses were in strategically placed boxes around the pit that were passed around just before BRICE took the stage. "We gave two to three roses to each person in the pit, and we all waited for his latest single 'Soul.' When the song began, the roses came into view, and then like a blue rose rain cloud, it opened up, and the magic happened."

Click here to see the video, which includes BRICE's reaction.

