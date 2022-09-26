AIMP Class Of 2022

The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has announced the Songwriters Series Class of 2022. NASHVILLE-based writers BRIGETTA, JOHN BYRON, ERIN KINSEY, MEG McREE, COLTON VENNER and CAROLINE WATKINS were chosen for the honor. The group will perform in a live songwriters’ round at THE LISTENING ROOM CAFÉ in NASHVILLE on OCTOBER 4th at 6p (CT). The evening will be hosted by songwriters KELLY ARCHER and ERIC PASLAY.

All members of the AIMP NASHVILLE Songwriter Series Class of 2022 were selected by a special committee made up of music industry professionals, based on submissions from current AIMP NASHVILLE members. Each writer must not have had a song charting higher than a Top 20 on either of the Country charts.

AIMP National Chair and Pres./Nashville Chapter JOHN OZIER said, “Honoring our new class of songwriters is such a special moment that I look forward to each year. It not only gives us the chance to put a spotlight on some incredible new talent, but also brings our NASHVILLE songwriting community together to connect and support each other. I can’t wait to see everyone at the LISTENING ROOM CAFÉ!”

Prior to the performance on OCTOBER 4th, there will also be an AIMP Membership Drive starting at 4p (CT) in the front lobby of the LISTENING ROOM CAFÉ.

