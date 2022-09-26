BEASLEY MEDIA Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT's BIG JIM’S HOUSE STONE SOUP PROJECT raised $150k for local Veterans. The event builds on the fable of “Stone Soup” where everyone pitches in. BIG JIM’S HOUSE called up listeners and local businesses to build a 1974 FORD BRONCO from donations (including the actual car). The project began in NOVEMBER of 2021 through the finale on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th, 2022, where one lucky raffle ticket owner won the vehicle.

The BRONCO was wrapped in pictures of veterans to honor their service. Total raffle ticket sales for the STONE SOUP BRONCO raised $150,000 to benefit VETERANS RETURNING HOME. In addition, KROGER donated $10,0000 to the project, and celebrity JAY LENO took an interest in the project.

Morning Show Host and Navy Submarine Veteran JIM O’BRIEN said, “Building cars in DETROIT and helping veterans is such a MOTOR CITY thing. WCSX would like to thank all the people and organizations that helped to make this project a huge success and raise money for VETS RETURNING HOME."

