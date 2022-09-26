Hoffman (Photo: Janet Bark Photography / KPBS)

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KPBS/SAN DIEGO has officially named MATT HOFFMAN as the permanent host of the weekly "KPBS ROUNDTABLE." HOFFMAN has been filling in as the show's host for a year; he joined KPBS as a newsroom assistant in 2013 while attending SAN DIEGO STATE and became a general assignment reporter in 2017 and health reporter in 2021. He will continue as health reporter while taking on the "KPBS ROUNDTABLE" hosting duties.

HOFFMAN said, “I’ve long admired the ‘KPBS ROUNDTABLE’ as a platform for thoughtful deliberation on the most pressing issues facing our local communities. I couldn’t be more excited to continue this tradition for our audience and connect listeners with the best journalism in SAN DIEGO.”

“MATT is a natural storyteller and enthusiastic host whose commitment to the KPBS newsroom mission is evident in the work he does every day,” said Sr. Producer MEGAN BURKE. “As a host he always has the listener in mind as he prepares for and leads conversations about big stories that impact SAN DIEGO.”

