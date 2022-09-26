Young (Photo: Debby Wang/Shutterstock.com)

BMLG RECORDS' BRETT YOUNG will host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of OCTOBER, beginning on MONDAY, OCTOBER 3rd and continuing through FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th.

“Excited to be back home with GO COUNTRY 105 ... Can’t wait to be on air and playing all the hits from my NASHVILLE friends,” said Southern CALIFORNIA native YOUNG.

Fans can listen to YOUNG from 10a-2p (PT) weekdays on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over the air locally.

