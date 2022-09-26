Looking For Next VP/Business Development

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING SOUTH BEND, IN is looking for a V.P./Business Development.

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING GM BILL GAMBLE said, “If you’re interested in working for a growth-mindset multi-media company on the cutting edge of training, education, and innovation - this is your next career move! The ideal candidate will be trusted to dive right in, take the lead, use initiative, and help grow sales talent and our revenue. We have the market’s top-rated radio stations, the rights to NOTRE DAME Football and Basketball, industry-leading digital tools, and we just moved into a brand-new facility. Interested?"

You can send your information to GAMBLE here.

