Two New Country Stations Added To Roster

CHUCK MATTHEWS VOICE OVERS has added MEDIA ONE RADIO GROUP's Country WYBL/(98.3 THE BULL)/ASHTABULA, OH, and KRISTOPHER KENDRICK's Country WKZR/(102.3 LAKE COUNTRY)/MILLEDGEVILLE, GA to his roster.

MATTHEWS said, "Big thanks to both management teams for adding me to convey their branding. Looking forward to working with TED ALEXANDER and CLARENCE BUCARO at WYBL, and BENJI KURTZ and his team at WKZR. Regarding WYBL, it's a return to that market as I was the voice of sister Hot AC WREO-FM for a number of years, and over 25 years ago was on the air in that market at the former WZOO."

MATTHEWS is represented for radio imaging by HOSS MANAGEMENT @hoss@hossmgmt.com and BENZTOWN BRANDING. Click here for demos. Reach out to MATTHEWS for availability.

