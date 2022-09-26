Wilson (Photo: Julia Bywater)

HEART Co-Founder NANCY WILSON released a new tribute song written for TAYLOR HAWKINS, "Amigo Amiga." She wrote the song for her friend a few days after his passing. The song premiered today on CONSEQUENCE yesterday (9/26) and all proceeds from the release will benefit MUSICARES.

In addition, at the request of the FOO FIGHTERS, NANCY will perform an iconic HEART song at the Tribute concert today, (9/27) alongside other luminaries as they salute the life of the beloved rock drummer.

WILSON said, “The night we heard about losing TAYLOR I started writing the song. I heard myself in tears saying ‘too soon too soon’, which became a refrain in the song. I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other, like 'Amigo' and 'Amiga' as well as 'Luv' and 'Dahling.' I sang on his great solo album GET THE MONEY at his home studio and later he returned the favor and played drums on my solo album.

It is such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized Rock and Roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together — it’s a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all.”

Click here to check out the new song.

