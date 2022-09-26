Tia P: Grand Prize Winner

Up-and-coming INGLEWOOD, CA, rapper TIA P. has won the grand prize in the UNSIGNED ONLY MUSIC COMPETITION, with a set of judges that included LOCASH, RUN DMC's DARRYL McDANIELS, AIMEE MANN, WALK THE MOON's NICHOLAS PETRICCA, THE CURE's ROBERT SMITH and THE FLAMING LIPS DEREK BROWN, among others.

TIA P. won for the song “That Action," and was awarded a prize package totaling $50,000, including $20,000 in cash and more in merchandise and services geared toward helping an artist's career.

Established in 2012, UNSIGNED ONLY is a music competition honoring artists who are not signed to a major record label. Selected from almost 7,000 entries worldwide, the winners share in over $150,000 in cash and prizes split among 38 winners.

UNSIGNED ONLY founders CANDACE AVERY and JIM MORGAN commented, “TIA P. is one of the most dynamic and exciting artists in the contemporary music world today. Not only is she a prolific, in-demand performer and songwriter, but she also has some serious drumming chops. We first became aware of her when she was only 11 years old, and throughout the years we have been lucky enough to watch her incredible growth as an artist. She is undeniably a star in the making.”

TIA P. first became widely known to the public when she was on BET’s "The Next Big Thing." Since then, her music has been heard all over hit TV shows such as "Shameless," "Empire," "Grown-ish," "Charmed," "Cobra Kai," "Black Lady Sketch Show" and commercials for PEPSI, SPRITE, HYUNDAI and others. Her recent collaboration with BRITTANY HOWARD resulted in the single, "Running With The Angels," for the LA-based ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB, the first original anthem for a U.S. women’s professional sports team. She is currently working on a new album and also songs for the upcoming WARNER BROS. "Barbie" movie.

