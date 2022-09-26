Slightly Stoopid Down Mexico Way

SLIGHTLY STOOPID have completed their annual SUMMER TRADITIONS 2022 tour of sheds and amphitheatres throughout CALIFORNIA, FLORIDA, MONTANA, ASBURY PARK, BOSTON, NEW YORK and the famed RED ROCKS in COLORADO.

The SAN DIEGO-based band was joined this summer by special guests PEPPER, COMMON KINGS, FORTUNATE YOUTH and, on some dates, THE ELOVATERS. After two decades on the road came to a halt in 2020, the group stayed committed to delivering the same line-up and same experience, amongst many of the same venues this year.

SLIGHTLY STOOPID recently re-released their classic "Live AT ROBERTO's TRI STUDIOS" with special edition vinyl and merch. The four-piece set was previously only available for RECORD STORE DAY and the new offering features the acoustic set in DEEP PURPLE VINYL with BLACK SMOKE (discs A&B) and the electric set in CLEAR VINYL with BLACK SMOKE (discs C&D). The session was originally recorded live at BOB WEIR's TRI STUDIOS on SEPT. 13th, 2011, and features special guests WEIR, KARL DENSON, DON CARLOS, IVAN NEVILLE & IAN NEVILLE and was hosted by TOMMY CHONG himself.

SLIGHTLY STOOPID will close out a banner year with performances at REGGAE RISE UP LAS VEGAS on OCTOBER 9th and their own CLOSER TO THE SUN destination festival at the HARD ROCK HOTEL in RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO, from DECECEMBER 8th-12th. Although sold out, there is still a wait list available to sign up here.

