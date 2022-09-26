Most Added

Congratulations to COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s MAREN MORRIS and her promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” The song, written by MORRIS, RYAN HURD and GREG KURSTIN, nets 34 new MEDIABASE stations in its impact week, joining five others that were already playing the record. It’s the latest single from MORRIS’ third album, HUMBLE QUEST.

Other new singles with strong add weeks were BIG LOUD RECORDS artist JAKE OWEN’s “Up There Down Here” with 31 new adds (32 total stations), SHOW DOG NASHVILLE artist TOBY KEITH’S “Oklahoma Breakdown” (28 new adds/36 stations total) and CURB RECORDS artist HANNAH ELLIS’ “Country Can” (23 new/26 total).

