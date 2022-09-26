New Honorees

The late music legends PATSY CLINE and JOHN PRINE make up half of a group slated to be posthumously honored with a star on downtown NASHVILLE’s MUSIC CITY WALK OF FAME at a ceremony on MONDAY, OCTOBER 10th at 11a (CT) at WALK OF FAME PARK. The others are the late radio management veteran and former GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY (GAC) Pres. ED HARDY, who died on JULY 31th (NET NEWS 8/1), and Dr. PAUL T. KWAMI, who served as Musical Dir. of the FISK JUBILEE SINGERS for 28 years. He died on SEPTEMBER 10th.

Each of the honorees will be inducted by a celebrity. TRISHA YEARWOOD will be on hand to fete CLINE. BRENDA LEE will do the honors for PRINE. CECE WINANS will present for KWAMI, and GARTH BROOKS will celebrate HARDY. Each of the WALK OF FAME honorees was chosen “their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of NASHVILLE and for contributing to the world through song,” according to the NASHVILLE CONVENTION AND VISITORS CORP.

The induction ceremony will bestow the 94th, 95th, 96th and 97th stars on the WALK OF FAME. Members of the public are invited to view the ceremony.

The MUSIC CITY WALK OF FAME was created in 2006 on NASHVILLE’s Music Mile, a roughly one-mile stretch that connects downtown to MUSIC ROW. Permanent, star-shaped sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed along the route.

