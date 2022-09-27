Matthews

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT overnight anchor JIM MATTHEWS and the attack on his family FRIDAY (NET NEWS 9/26).

WWJ reports that ARTHUR "VAN" WILLIAMSON, 55, has been charged with one count of first degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, three counts of unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of assault with intent to commit murder; at a video arraignment in MACOMB COUNTY, MI court MONDAY afternoon, WILLIAMSON was denied bond, with Magistrate JOSEPH PAWLECKI terming WILLIAMSON "a danger to the community."

MATTHEWS was killed and his girlfriend and her two children were injured in the attack and the attacker was found in the basement with self-inflicted wounds and a drug overdose. Police say WILLIAMSON, a convicted felon, was known to the victims and was welcomed into the house, but no motive or other details have been determined.

A GOFUNDME account has been set up by the children's aunt to help their recovery.

