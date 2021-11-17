Reunion

A reunion of the staff of heritage MIDWEST-FAMILY Top 40 WISM-A/MADISON was held on FRIDAY (9/23). "THE WISM REUNION" brought together 20 station veterans, record promo reps, and friends for a two hour roundtable of storytelling. The station was a Top 40 giant from 1960 through 1984.

“The company always carried a unique family feeling”, said former MD/PD/afternoon host JONATHAN LITTLE, now at TROY RESEARCH. “That was in large part due to the leadership of WILLIAM R. WALKER, CEO for decades. His son TOM WALKER now has that leadership role.”

WISM changed formats to Full Service as WTDY-A in 1984, evolving to News-Talk and moving to the expanded band at 1660 AM in 1998 (it is now Sports WOZN-A); the 1480 AM facility became what is now Spanish Hits WLMV-A-W233CN (LA MOVIDA 94.5 & 1480).

Wayne Wallace (Corey), Jim Charne, Pat O’Neill, Bob Abella, Dale Ganske, Gordon Harris (Govier), Jonathan Little, Charlie Simon (Larry Goodman), PK Powers (Dick Record), Pat Martin (Lopeman), Stoney Wallace (Bob Tomarkin), Robb Steele (Frank Parcells), Bob Elholm, and Samantha Jones (Maureen Mecozzi). Not pictured Dan Jordan (Ronan) and Jim McGaw

