AUDACY Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND Digital Brand Manager DENISE "DENI" LANG has joined SUMMITMEDIA as Promotions and Marketing Director for its RICHMOND cluster, Country WKHK (K95), Classic Rock WKLR (CLASSIC ROCK 96.5), Hot AC WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY), Classic Hits WJSR (AWESOME 100.9), Classic Country WKHK-HD2-W282CA (CLASSIC COUNTRY 104.3), and Sports WURV-HD2-W291CL (106.1 ESPN RICHMOND).

“We are fortunate that DENI is both a radio pro and has a proven track record of success in this market,” said VP/Events and Promotions JUSTIN RAGLAND. “Her relationships in RICHMOND run deep, and her experience promises to bring an exciting future of innovative radio promotions for our team.”

"I'm excited to join SUMMITMEDIA and work with an incredible group of people that genuinely loves radio and has a passion to work hard,” said LANG. “I plan to build upon the achievements of this team and help drive ratings and revenue for this amazing cluster."

