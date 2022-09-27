Podcast Audience Analysis

CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD's latest post for the companies' AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog based on the companies' "Audioscape" report pulls out yet more data this week, this round being seven "key findings" on podcasting, distilling numbers from EDISON RESEARCH's second quarter Share of Ear report and NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH's Podcast Buying Power report.

The seven takeaways highlighted by BOUVARD include that almost half of 25-54 listening to talk and personality content is via podcast, doubling the percentage from five years ago; podcast listeners spend six hours a day with audio, 43% more than average; median podcast listener age is 34, while AM/FM median age is 46 and linear television's median age is 60; podcast listeners are "employed, upscale, and educated"; most podcast listening occurs at home; podcast listening is overrepresented in large markets and underrepresented in DMAs 51+; and SPOTIFY, according to that research, has surpassed APPLE as the top podcast listening platform, with APPLE now tied for second with YOUTUBE (this ranking has been disputed by other researchers).

