Quarterly Sales Seminar On Podcast

Consultant LOYD FORD's "THE ENCOURAGERS - THE RADIO RALLY" podcast will offer a special episode with what FORD terms a "free quarterly event," "Selling on Main Street," posting on THURSDAY (9/29). FORD will be joined by DRAKE MEDIA GROUP's ALEC DRAKE to offer ideas on increasing revenue in fourth quarter, with AUDACY/GREENSBORO-WINSTON-SALEM's JIM FAIRES and CUMULUS/DALLAS' CARLENE SWENSON also on hand.

“We’ve been hosting this quarterly radio sales-focused seminar all year,” said DRAKE. “But Selling On Main Street is about finishing 2022 strong.”

“We’re so fortunate to have ALEC DRAKE co-host and be able to bring active top-flight sellers to this event,” said FORD, founder of RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS, adding, "When you hear ideas and solutions from CARLENE and JIM that they are using in DALLAS and GREENSBORO, you will know those solutions and ideas can work for you. Our podcast is free. This is encouragement for any seller, any sales manager or any market manager today and it is totally free to you.”

