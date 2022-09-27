Wharton

ORLANDO WHARTON has been named EVP/President of CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) and President of PRIORITY RECORDS. WHARTON, formerly SVP at ATLANTIC RECORDS, will report to CMG Chair/CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER.

In his new position, WHARTON will sign artists for CMG and will relaunch PRIORITY RECORDS. He will be based in NEW YORK and begin his new duties early next year in 2023. Among the artists signed by WHARTON in the past are FETTY WAP, KODAK BLACK, PNB ROCK, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE,and XXTENTACION.

JUBELIRER said, “ORLANDO has an undeniable track record of finding and developing groundbreaking and talented artists. Between his boundless energy and deep well of relationships is his unwavering commitment to helping artists realize their maximum potential and bring their creative visions to reality. Music is ORLANDO’s purpose, and he is the ideal executive to relaunch PRIORITY and help write the next chapter for CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP.”



WHARTON said, “PRIORITY RECORDS is a legendary label that gave artists a voice when they were voiceless; a label that was about real music that didn’t rely on gimmicks to make an impact. I’m really looking forward to working with MICHELLE JUBELIRER and the great team she’s assembled at CMG, always mindful that artists lead the way and that we’re here to support their brilliance and creativity.”

