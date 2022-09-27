Krefman, Horbal

PITCHFORK/CONDÉ NAST Exec. Dir,/Festivals and Activations ADAM KREFMAN has joined WASSERMAN MUSIC as VP/Brand Partnerships and APA agent GREG HORBAL has joined the agency as an agent, bringing with him his client roster including ALEX G, BEACH BUNNY, CAVETOWN, CHLOE MORIONDO, INDIGO DE SOUZA, JEFF ROSENSTOCK, MICHELLE, PENELOPE SCOTT, PINEGROVE. and THE WALTERS.

EVP/Managing Executive SAM HUNT said, "ADAM is a highly experienced professional who has dedicated his life to amplifying independent voices and artists, from his work with DAVE EGGERS at MCSWEENEY'S to DAVID CHANG at LUCKY PEACH and through his many years with PITCHFORK. He will be an incredibly valuable resource, benefitting all our clients as they work alongside him on career strategy and brand building."

"The people and culture at WASSERMAN are only surpassed by the insanely talented roster of artists," said KREFMAN. "I'm inspired and humbled by the opportunity, and can't wait to get to work on building meaningful partnerships with brands on behalf of our clients."

"GREG HORBAL's knack for discovering new and developing talent is outstanding," said EVP/Managing Executive JACKIE NALPANT. "We feel that the commitment to artists and the insight he brings to the team are invaluable and we're so pleased to welcome him to WASSERMAN MUSIC."

HORBAL said, "Throughout my career I've admired the work and commitment of WASSERMAN MUSIC's agents to delivering for their clients and I am excited to start the next chapter of my career with this team."

