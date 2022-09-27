Wade

HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE has promoted News Dir. JEFF WADE to Dir. of Programming/News Dir., replacing SCOTT MASTELLER, who remains with the station in a part-time role coordinating the station's sports programming (ORIOLES, RAVENS, and NAVY football). WADE joined WBAL in 2017 after stints at BINNIE MEDIA/NEW HAMPSHIRE and WGAN-A/PORTLAND, ME.

Pres./GM DAN JOERRES said, “With SCOTT transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NEWSRADIO and JEFF having already tackled a similar opportunity earlier in his career, I am wildly confident that our listeners will continue to enjoy the best in local news, talk and sports on WBAL NEWSRADIO.”

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be given the opportunity to lead this outstanding team of broadcasters and build on the foundation SCOTT has laid,” said WADE. “I’m excited to get to work and continue to make WBAL NEWSRADIO BALTIMORE’s go-to destination for insightful information and smart, thoughtful commentary.”

