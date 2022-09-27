-
Jacobs Media Strategies: Why Your Station Needs A YouTube Strategy
by Charese Frugé
September 27, 2022 at 9:21 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
According to JACOBS MEDIA STATEGIES, more and more consumers, including radio fans, are streaming more video with each passing year. Radio stations and their parent companies need video strategies, and YOUTUBE is a great place to start. SETH RESLER provides a do-it-yourself YOUTUBE guide that is shareable with your team. Click here to read more.