Hunter

ALL ACCESS has learned that Dir./Operations and Programming STEVE HUNTER, will be leaving GRIFFIN MEDIA. His last day will be FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th. In an email to the company from VP/Content TODD SPESSARD, he said that until a replacement is named, the radio PDs will handle all decisions regarding their respective stations and report directly to him.

SPESSARD said in the email, "I want to sincerely thank STEVE for everything he has done for the radio group and our company, and for the professionalism he has displayed through a tough process. STEVE is a wonderful person and I’m fortunate to call him a friend."

HUNTER added, "I have really enjoyed my time at GRIFFIN and can’t say enough good things about the company or the people. Honored to be part of such a wonderful team and five great radio brands. We assembled a great team that will continue to do great things. Just honored to be on the team and proud of our accomplishments. Going to take some time to see what is next."

HUNTER can be reached at: Steve.Hunter965@gmail.com.

« see more Net News