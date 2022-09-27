Logsdon

PLA MEDIA has promoted Executive Dir. MARK LOGSDON to VP for the NASHVILLE-based company. He's been with PLA for more than 15 years, rising through the ranks from Publicity Coord. Before PLA, LOGSDON was with SONY/BMG, RLM/MISSION MANAGEMENT and the ATLANTIS MUSIC CONFERENCE.

PLA Pres. PAM LEWIS said, "I am so proud to announce the well-deserved promotion of MARK to VP. Our long collaboration has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my life. I am most grateful for his loyal dedication and treasure him as a brain trust."

LOGSDON added, "I'm very proud of the work and the team that we have at PLA and look forward to expanding and continuing the legacy that PAM launched when she founded PLA. I've gotten to work with some of the most talented people and propel inspiring and unique projects. I will never forget that I met PAM and BEYONCE on the same day 15 years ago. That was quite a unique way to start a new chapter."

