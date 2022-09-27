Integration

An integration of the vCREATIVE production workflow management platform with WIDEORBIT, sharing instruction data using WIDEORBIT's Electronic Material Instructions module, now allows WO Traffic to import instructions from vCREATIVE. An additional new feature automatically imports production order information from WO Traffic into vCREATIVE's vPPO and vPRO platforms.

vCREATIVE CEO SUSIE HEDRICK said, “Connecting to WIDEORBIT’s Electronic Material Instructions module puts the finishing touches on a series of projects that we have developed with WIDEORBIT to benefit our mutual clients. Its completion comes at a critical time and is a must-have feature for broadcasters looking to expand team efficiency and boost productivity. The impact is hundreds of hours per year returned to every user, and it introduces the first ever collaboration integrating commercial copy from the initial creative request all the way through to on-air execution.”

WIDEORBIT Chief Product Officer WILL OFFEMAN said, "WIDEORBIT's Electronic Material Instructions module is designed to help our broadcast radio and TV customers improve efficiency and reduce costly errors. It is a significant step forward in automation for what was previously a highly manual process. We're excited to add this new integration with vCREATIVE."

