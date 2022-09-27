New Tool

HEADGUM's GUMBALL advertising marketplace platform has unveiled "GUMSHOE," a tool measuring the effectiveness of host-read ads on podcasts. The new offering digitizes the process of ad measurement and verification of impressions and download data, following IAB standards and compatible with embedded and dynamically-inserted ads.

"We were overwhelmed by the reaction to GUMBALL when we announced our Series A funding earlier this year, which showed the industry’s need to digitalize the marketplace for host-read ads, the most valuable and powerful asset in podcasting,” said CEO MARTY MICHAEL. "Having streamlined the planning, buying, and executing of campaigns, the addition of GUMSHOE now allows the evaluation of campaigns to take place within one platform. By helping to increase transparency and trust between brands and content creators, GUMSHOE further helps fuel the growth of the medium that continues to thrive.”

