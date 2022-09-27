Taj Mahal; He's A Professor Now.

NYU’s STEINHARDT SCHOOL OF CULTURE, EDUCATION AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT along with the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATIONFOUNDATION has named blues icon TAJ MAHAL as the 2022-23 NYU/AMERICANA Artist-In-Residence. In this new role, MAHAL will present, curate and moderate a variety of lectures, discussions, workshops, performances, and classroom visits throughout the academic year.

Commented AMAF Executive Director JED HILLY, “TAJ is a towering musical figure –– a legend who transcended the blues, not by leaving them behind, but by revealing to the world their magnificent scope. A brilliant artist with a musicologist’s mind, he has pursued and elevated the roots of beloved sounds with boundless devotion and skill.”

Added GALE & IRA DRUKIER Deaf Of NYU STEINHARDT JACK H. KNOTT, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the AMERICANA FOUNDATION. We can think of no artist more worthy of this honor than TAJ MAHAL and we eagerly anticipate his work throughout our DEPT. OF MUSIC & PERFORMING ARTS PROFESSIONS and specifically in our SONGWRITING PROGRAM."

Said TAJ, “I’m honored to take on this role. It’s an incredible opportunity to work with the diverse NYU student body and to explore and spread the word about the music and sounds from all over the world that’s at the heart of so much of what I do and who I am.”

A 2017 GRAMMY win for "TajMo," his collaboration with KEB’ MO’, brought TAJ’s GRAMMY tally to three wins and 14 nominations, and underscored his undiminished relevance more than 50 years after his solo debut.

During his residency, which will begin OCTOBER 18th, TAJ will discuss and demonstrate roots music, both in conversation and in a campus-wide presentation where he’ll discuss his life in music, from his humble beginnings to the many generations of the Griot, highlighting on PAN-AFRICAN Tradition. He’ll also engage with students and faculty in a number of courses, including AFRICAN-AMERICAN MUSIC and SONGWRITERS FORUM, both of which will be opened to the entire DEPT. OF MUSIC & PERFORMING ARTS PROFESSIONS community.

TAJ’s residency follows that of ROSANNE CASH, the inaugural AMERICANA Artist-in-Residence. The project is an expansion of the partnership between the FOUNDATION and the UNIVERSITY designed to enhance the understanding of and appreciation for the origins, history, and cultural impact of AMERICANA music.

In addition to the annual NYU/AMERICANA Artist-in-Residence and continuing high-profile guest series, plans call for NYU STEINHARDT and the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION to partner on curriculum development and an AMERICANA scholarship program.

