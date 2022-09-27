-
On Air/Promotion Opportunity At Cumulus Melbourne, FL Cluster
CUMULUS Top 40 WAOA/MELBOURNE, FL OM/PD MIKE TYLER reached out with news of an on-air opening at the station.
"We're looking for a dynamic on-air personality to serve as the midday host for 107.1 WAOA-FM," he said. "In addition, this individual will also serve as the Assistant Promotions Director, with promotion experience, hit the ground running and immediately contribute to the success of the marketing/promotion, programming and sales departments."
The cluster also features Country WHKR (102.7 THE HIT KICKER, Classic Rock WROK (95.9 THE ROCKET), Sports WLZR-A (1560 THE FAN). Sound interesting? Log onto the CUMULUS jobs portal to learn more and get started.