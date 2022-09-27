Tony Iommi (Photo: Gibson)

Legendary BLACK SABBATH guitarist TONY IOMMI has tamed up with GIBSON's EPIPHONE to launch the TONY IOMMI SG SPECIAL, a new version of theguitar which helped shape heavy metal music.

IOMMI's iconic riffs, heavy tones, and massively influential albums created the blueprint for heavy metal and many other genres to follow. After an early accident that almost ended his career as a guitarist, he persevered to become universally loved and revered. And while his innovative tuning and playing styles have always been a major part of his monstrous tones, his original, heavily--modified 1964 GIBSON SG Special, nick-named "MONKEY," was at the center of it all.

GIBSON TV is airing a brand-new animated clip featuring BLACK SABBATH's "Fairies Wear Boots," following a monkey -- a monkey sticker has been on TONY's original guitar since the beginning -- as he travels through a dark forest until he finds TONY IOMMI's home in the temple of doom here..

EPIPHONE will release a guitar based on the iconic original in a striking Vintage Cherry finish. The EPIPHONE TONY IOMMI SG SPECIAL features a two-piece mahogany body, a bound one-piece mahogany neck with a rounded profile, an INDIAN laurel fretboard with 22 frets, a GRAPH TECH nut, GROVER ROTOMATIC tuners with contemporary style buttons and chrome-covered EPIPHONE PRO P-90 pickups that are wired to CTS potentiometers and ORANGE DROP capacitors. A static cling reproduction of TONY’s “MONKEY” sticker is in the included hardshell case. The instrument is available in both left and right-handed version.





