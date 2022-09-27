Jack Harlow Joins Jimmy Fallon As Co-Host

Fresh from co-hosting the recent MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, JACK HARLOW will co-host a special episode of NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring JIMMY FALLON" on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6th.

HARLOW will make a pit stop before his “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour” stops at BROOKLYN’s BARCLAYS CENTER on FRIDAY, OCT. 7th to help FALLON deliver the nightly monologue, co-interview guest DWYANE WADE, introduce a musical performance from QUAVO & TAKEOFF and more.

HARLOW’s co-hosting gig will mark the LOUISVILLE, KY-native’s fourth appearance on “The Tonight Show.” In addition to appearing as both a guest and musical performer, the rapper previously participated in a game of “Virtual Reality Pictionary.” While it’s HARLOW’s first time co-hosting, it’s not the first time he and FALLON have surprised audiences. During a recent televised performance of his single “First Class,” FALLON made a guest appearance.

“The Tonight Show” previously welcomed multi-platinum musician DEMI LOVATO and GRAMMY-winning MEGAN THEE STALLION as co-hosts. Previous celebrities who have served double duty alongside FALLON include CARDI B, KEVIN HART, DAVE GROHL and SHAWN MENDES.

