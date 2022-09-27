Charese Fruge, Ingrid Andress

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with singer/songwriter INGRID ANDRESS. The COLORADO native and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist is bubbling under the MEDIABASE Hot AC chart, with her just-released ATLANTIC RECORDS single, “Seeing Someone Else.” She’s a three-time Grammy nominee, who has already amassed nearly one billion global streams as a solo artist, while writing songs for and working with the likes of ALICIA KEYS, CHARLI XCX, DOVE CAMERON and BEBE REXHA.

Discussing the path that got her to where she is now, ANDRESS said, “After college, I moved down to NASHVILLE, the songwriting capital of the world, to learn as much as possible and pursue a career writing for others. It wasn’t until I gave a specific song away that I realized the story behind the song actually couldn’t be shared through someone else but instead needed to be told by myself, as an artist. I took the Country music route first because my songs are so rooted in storytelling and steeped in the traditions of Country music in terms of writing about what is really happening in my life and the world.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE talks the talk with one of the many exceptional women in our related businesses, from seasoned veterans to up-and-comers, including stellar musicians. This week, learn about INGRID ANDRESS. Read her story here.

« see more Net News