Spanish Play-by-Play (Graphic: kstatesports.com)

KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY's next three football games will be streamed in Spanish under a partnership with TICO SPORTS. The streams will include this week's game against TEXAS TECH, the OCTOBER 29th game against OKLAHOMA STATE, and the NOVEMBER 5th game against TEXAS.

"We are very pleased to partner with TICO SPORTS to provide WILDCAT fans with a Spanish radio broadcast option for selected football games," said K-STATE Athletics Director GENE TAYLOR. "This is something that we have talked about for some time, and I appreciate our partners at K-STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES working with TICO SPORTS to make this a reality for our fans. We are anxious to get this kicked off with the TEXAS TECH game while also working to expand its reach even further down the road."

"TICO SPORTS is excited to partner with K-STATE and produce a Spanish language broadcast for current and future WILDCAT fans," said TICO SPORTS President CICI ROJAS. "The TICO K-STATE inaugural broadcast team will include current WILDCAT students and alum for the 2022 season. We look forward to collaborating with K-STATE to continue to identify talented bilingual sports-minded students that will create a quality, colorful, and informative broadcast."

