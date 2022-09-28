Promoting The Medium

ACAST is celebrating the podcasting medium with a new campaign, "Why I Podcast," kicking off on INTERNATIONAL PODCAST DAY, FRIDAY (9/30) and running for several months. The campaign will feature interviews with podcasters from the ACAST Creator Network posted to the company's blog, including the creators of THE GUILTY FEMINIST, BETTER THAN YESTERDAY, SE REGALAN DUDAS, GAME OF ROSES, SOMNAMED HENRIK, THEY WALK AMONG US, and LA BALADO DE PAUCHON. The company is also offering new podcasters six months of free "Influencer Plan" service with the code "WHYIPODCAST."

SVP/Marketing, Communications and Brand LIZZY POLLOTT said, “Podcasting is awesome, and ACAST is home to 66,000 shows, each with its own unique story. For INTERNATIONAL PODCAST DAY, we wanted to share what drove our podcasters to pick up the mic in the first place, what keeps them podcasting, and what they themselves love about this beautiful medium.

“We’ve also worked with thousands of brands over the years to bring their messages to hundreds of millions of listeners. Their ad dollars allow our creators to keep doing what they do best, so we also wanted to share what makes our advertiser partners tick -- and why they come back to podcasting again and again.”

