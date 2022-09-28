Avicii (Photo: Fredrik Skogkvist)

POPHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has acquired 75% of the publishing and master recording rights of the late AVICII from his family for an undisclosed price. The family and estate of the DJ/producer/composer (born TIM BERGLING) is retaining 25% of the properties.

AVICII's parents KLAS BERGLING and ANKI LIDÉN issued a joint statement saying, “POPHOUSE has presented a concrete concept and proposal for the long-term care and development of TIM's musical heritage. Through this deal, we are also securing the TIM BERGLING FOUNDATION's long-term finances, creating opportunity to act decisively on the Foundation’s commitments to supporting such important issues as mental health and well-being of young people. Working with the TIM BERGLING FOUNDATION is a full-time commitment for us. The foundation has only been running for a few years and much needs to be done for a long time to come.”

POPHOUSE CEO PER SUNDIN, who signed AVICII to UNIVERSAL SWEDEN in 2010 when he was CEO there, said, “TIM was not only one of the world's best DJs, he was an extremely productive genius who always went his own way, mixing genres, challenging conventions and creating music history. I followed his whole journey, and it is with honour and pride that I and the entire POPHOUSE company, together with the BERGLOING family, will nurture and introduce his music to new generations of listeners in all parts of the world.”

POPHOUSE Head of Investments JOHAN LAGERLÖF added, “We are investing to build a roster of the artists that shaped the sound of modern pop music. Artists that have songs and recordings that might be classics today and iconic tomorrow. Trailblazers of their times on a global scale. Such legacies should not just be remembered, they should be fully experienced in new and exciting ways. That’s the future we are shaping.”

