Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP R&B WJMR (JAMMIN 98.3)/MILWAUKEE held a 2-day radiothon SEPTEMBER 22-23 in support of the MILWAUKEE PUBLIC SCHOOL FOUNDATION’s (MPS) 7th annual "NO EMPTY BACKPACKS SCHOOL SUPPLIES DRIVE." The station surpassed its fundraising goal of $10,000 adding to the MPS FOUNDATION $50,000 overall goal and raised $13,831 with a matching donation from EDUCATOR’S CREDIT UNION, totaling $23,831 to go towards MPS school supplies (NET NEWS 9/7).

PD DON BLACK said, “We are so proud of how MILWAUKEE stepped up to help students in need. Our job is always to serve or community first, and that is something we will always do. We send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who listened and donated."

« see more Net News