Bill O'Reilly's Latest Book 'Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity' Released
by Perry Michael Simon
September 28, 2022
The latest in KEY NETWORKS syndicated host BILL O'REILLY and MARTIN DUGARD's series of "Killing" books has been released.
"Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity," a chronicle of the deaths of ELVIS PRESLEY, JOHN LENNON, and MUHAMMAD ALI, published YESTERDAY (9/27), is the 12th book in the series. Most of the books in the series have hit the top of the NEW YORK TIMES bestseller list.