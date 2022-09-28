New Book

The latest in KEY NETWORKS syndicated host BILL O'REILLY and MARTIN DUGARD's series of "Killing" books has been released.

"Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity," a chronicle of the deaths of ELVIS PRESLEY, JOHN LENNON, and MUHAMMAD ALI, published YESTERDAY (9/27), is the 12th book in the series. Most of the books in the series have hit the top of the NEW YORK TIMES bestseller list.

