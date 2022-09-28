Doleac (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

ARISTA NASHVILLE's ADAM DOLEAC has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas, according to POLLSTAR. He will release his new, 18-song album, “Barstool Whiskey Wonderland,” on FRIDAY (9/30), and plans to announce his headlining "Barstool Whiskey Wonderland" tour in the next few months.

The singer-songwriter, who is managed by ERIC GARCIA at LIGHT CAVE ENTERTAINMENT, has amassed more than 280 million on-demand streams to date, and landed two #1s on SIRIUSXM's THE HIGHWAY channel, "Another" and "Famous."

