BIG LOUD RECORDS Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER shifts to a new role in the company as Sr. Mgr./Streaming.

She joined BIG LOUD in 2019 as Coord./Promotion, and was promoted to her most recent position in 2020 (NET NEWS 1/6/20). Prior to BIG LOUD, she was Coord./Label & Promotion for REBEL ENGINE ENTERTAINMENT.

