Third Series

AUDIBLE has released the third installment of the podcast version of NEIL GAIMAN and DC's "THE SANDMAN," "THE SANDMAN: ACT III," based on the graphic novels "Brief Lives" and "Worlds' Ends." DAVID HAREWOOD, WIL WHEATON, and KJ APA have joined the cast for the third series, joining returning stars JAMES MCAVOY, KAT DENNINGS, MIRIAM MARGOLYES, JUSTIN VIVIAN BOND, JEFFREY WRIGHT, KRISTEN SCHAAL, ANDY SERKIS, RIZ AHMED, REGÉ-JEAN PAGE, KEVIN SMITH, BEBE NEUWIRTH, NIAMH WALSH, ARTHUR DARVILL, RAY PORTER, SHRUTI HAASAN, and BILLY BOYD.

“You are not dreaming! We are thrilled to surprise fans with the third volume in AUDIBLE’s SANDMAN franchise, today. We couldn’t wait for our listeners to drift back into this world with us, and this installment is again beautifully brought to life in audio with even more immersive soundscaping and incredible performances,” said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. “We were blown away by the response to the first two installments, which broke AUDIBLE records and took our listeners to places beyond their wildest imagination, and we continue to be in awe of this beloved franchise helmed by a true visionary, NEIL GAIMAN, and brought to life by the incredible talents of (co-Exec. Producer) DIRK MAGGS and an ensemble of dreams.”

GAIMAN said, “The excitement and the joy people have taken in the astonishing AUDIBLE adaptations of SANDMAN has been such a morale booster over the last few years. The only downside has been that everyone I know, and many thousands of people on social media that I don’t know, have wanted to know when Act III would be released. Now you all know. I think it might be the best one yet.”

“I can’t wait for you to join us for THE SANDMAN: ACT III. It’s been a long time coming and it’s worth every minute of the wait,” added MAGGS. “New to this installment, REGÉ JEAN PAGE’s bereaved hero finally meets Destruction, played by the brilliant DAVID HAREWOOD. There's a modern-day road trip across the US with Dream and Delirium, and we finish up beyond space and time in The Worlds’ End Pub, where the fantastic WIL WHEATON as Brant Tucker and KJ APA as Prez join this amazing cast.”

