Coming October 5th

ED HELMS is the host and Exec. Producer of a new iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK podcast telling the true story of a NATO military exercise, Able Archer 83, that may have nearly caused an actual nuclear war. "SNAFU," produced with FILMNATION ENTERTAINMENT, HELMS' PACIFIC ELECTRIC PICTURE CO., and GILDED AUDIO, is set for an OCTOBER 5th premiere. Guests will include MATTHEW BRODERICK, Dr. FIONA HILL, and additional experts.

HELMS ("THE OFFICE," "THE HANGOVER," "RUTHERFORD FALLS") said, “I’m so thrilled to be jumping into the podcast space with SNAFU. Not only is the story hilarious, utterly terrifying and somehow completely true, but it also finally gives my inner history nerd a chance to come out and party.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with FILMNATION to launch this unique non-fiction series and honored to have the incredibly smart ED HELMS as our host,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “ED’s comedic take on these largely unknown historical blunders is both entertaining and educational, and we’re excited to offer history buffs new stories to enjoy.”

« see more Net News