Former WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist CHRIS JANSON has signed a new deal with BMLG RECORDS, several months after quietly departing his previous label home. The new deal is in partnership with JANSON’s own HARPETH 60 RECORDS.

The move seemed a likely one for JANSON after HARPETH 60 RECORDS label partnered with BMLG RECORDS earlier this year to sign new Country artist SHANE PROFITT (NET NEWS 6/2). PROFITT is also signed to JANSON's OLD TOM MUSIC PUBLISHING.

JANSON signed with WARNER in 2015 (NET NEWS 4/23/15), following the independent success of “Buy Me A Boat.” Post-signing, that song went on to become his first #1 at radio later that year. JANSON, who became a GRAND OLE OPRY member in 2018, landed additional #1 hits in 2017 (“Fix A Drink”), 2019 (“Good Vibes”) and 2020 (“Done”). His most recent single was “Keys To The Country.”

“CHRIS has always been a force of nature, and he’s coming to BMLG at the perfect time to take his career next-level,” said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Chairman & CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “His experience, determination, and vision for what he wants to do next completely aligns with our long-term label group ideal and continued artist development. Did I mention he blows a mean harp?”

“I am so proud to be teaming up with SCOTT BORCHETTA, [BMLG RECORDS Pres. JIMMY HARNEN] and the team at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP,” said JANSON. “This opportunity is an absolute dream come true, and I’m honored to be working with such a talented crew and roster of artists. [Producer] JULIAN RAYMOND nd I are hitting the studio for this first album, and we are on the fast track for great new music! This whole partnership just feels right, and I couldn’t be happier.”

