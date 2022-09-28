New Award

The ASCAP FOUNDATION has introduced a new award for emerging songwriters and lyricists. The ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN LYRIC AWARD PROGRAM is offering a $5000 award to a winning songwriter or lyricist in the early stages of their career and whose work is in the "Great American Songbook" style.

FOUNDATION Pres. PAUL WILLIAMS said, “We are excited to launch this new award program that will support emerging songwriters and lyricists who are creating new contributions to the Great American Songbook, and who are as passionate about their craft as ALAN and MARILYN,” “The opportunity to nurture rising talent who practice the craft that MARILYN and I loved means so much,” said ALAN BERGMAN, who with his late wife won EMMY, GRAMMY, and OSCAR awards for their work. “I’m looking forward to working with The ASCAP FOUNDATION and hearing from the young songwriters and lyricists that are creating the great songs of the future.”

