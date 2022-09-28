The Julia Show Now In Detroit

AUDACY Alternative WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT has added JULIE LEPIDI's "THE JULIA SHOW" for mornings. The DETROIT native started at then-Top 40 WDZH (AMP RADIO) in 2012 and moved up to mornings until the station flipped to ALT 98.7. Most recently, LEPIDI has been doing PM Drive at sister Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO.

The station has also added IAN CAMFIELD to its weekday lineup in middays and has moved BRADY to PM Drive.

“I'm so excited to be writing the next chapter of ALT 98.7 in DETROIT alongside JULIA and all of our passionate air talent, and I'm grateful to DAVE RICHARDS, DEBBIE KENYON and TIM ROBERTS for the leadership and support,” said AUDACY VP/Regional Programming CHRISTINE MALOVETZ.

LEPIDI added, “Hosting my own morning show in my hometown and on the frequency I got my start on in this industry is a surreal moment. I’m elatedi."

ALT 98.7 previously aired sister WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK's former morning show CANE & COREY in mornings until the end of 2021.

