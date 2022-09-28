PnB Rock (Photo: Franklin Sheard Jr / Shutterstock.com)

An arrest has been made in the murder of PnB ROCK and another suspect is being sought, reports NBC O&O KNBC-TV (NBC 4)/LOS ANGELES.

A suspect was arrested near GARDENA, CA on TUESDAY morning, according to the report, while the LAPD issued a bulletin WEDNESDAY identifying FREDDIE LEE TRONE, described as "being involved" in the crime, as being wanted for the SEPTEMBER 13th murder of the PHILADELPHIA rapper (real name RAKIM ALLEN) at a ROSCOE'S CHICKEN AND WAFFLES restaurant.

