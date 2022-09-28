-
Richard Cason Show Departs KFMO/Park Hills, MO Lineup
RICHARD CASON's weekly talk show on ODLE MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KFMO-A/PARK HILLS, MO has ended by mutual agreement. The conservative talker and comedian took his podcast to KFMO sixteen months ago for SUNDAYS 9-11p (CT).
CASON said, "i'm proud of the work we've done during our run at KFMO and i appreciate them taking a chance on an old rock jock who had something more to say than what 90 seconds allows."
The show continues to be available as a podcast via PATREON and MIKE LINDELL's FRANKSPEECH.COM, but CASON is looking for a broadcast outlet for the show in the ST. LOUIS market; reach him at (573) 707-4543 or richardcason@yahoo.com.