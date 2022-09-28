New Logo

RADIO MILWAUKEE will celebrate its 15th birthday on OCTOBER 1st with a new logo and new branding for its primary station, Triple A WYMS (88Nine)/MILWAUKEE.

“The extension of our RADIO MILWAUKEE brand as the umbrella for our three channels represents the next evolution of this media organization,” said Exec. Dir. MAXIE JACKSON. “By elevating the RADIO MILWAUKEE brand to encompass our three channels – 88Nine, HYFIN and 414MUSIC.FM -- we set each up to grow audience and impact, all with the support of an organization that has 15 years of industry-changing experience behind it.”

“In reimagining the RADIO MILWAUKEE brand, we wanted to achieve something that was as adaptable as the organization,” said Dir./Marketing & Communications SARAH LAHR. “Throughout our 15-year history, we’ve shaped our programming and content around the needs of our audience, and we needed our new logo system to allow for that flexibility.”

A free public celebration of the organization's birthday will be held 4-8p (CT) TOMORROW (10/1) at the studios, with performances by YOU WIN!!!, KIA RAP PRINCESS, and GEGO Y NONY as well as sets from 88Nine and HYFIN DJs.

“We were intentional with the booking of this lineup,” said LAHR. “The MILWAUKEE artists performing reflect the programming on each of our three channels and by booking them on a single lineup are a physical manifestation of RADIO MILWAUKEE’s mission and our charge moving forward as a media organization.”

