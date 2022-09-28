Helping Out

With Hurricane Ian on its way, the TAMPA BAY RAYS' radio broadcasts of this week's series at CLEVELAND are being produced remotely by SKYVIEW NETWORKS and its operations and engineering teams from its SCOTTSDALE, AZ Technical Operations Center. The RAYS have used SKYVIEW's AdView software to manage its play-by-play advertising inventory for over ten years.

“SKYVIEW NETWORKS is a proud, longtime partner of the TAMPA BAY RAYS and we are glad to step in for their production team so they can focus on Hurricane Ian,” said SVP/Business Development and Communication ANDREW KALB. “Our operations team is diligently working to ensure that the RAYS play-by-play remains uninterrupted this week and we are proud to have the technical support and software that allows us to step in wherever necessary.”

The RAYS air on a network with iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA as the flagship.

« see more Net News